Armageddon Expo returns in full force

Richard Martin
By Richard Martin, 1News Camera Journalist
Source: 1News

This weekend is Christmas for pop culture fanatics with Armageddon Expo back in full swing.

Thousands of people packed into the Auckland Showgrounds this weekend to celebrate the return of Armageddon.

After many events postponed or outright cancelled due to lockdowns and alert level changes, this weekend finally felt like a return to the before times.

"It feels normal, and it feels fantastic," reflected Samantha Ireland (Rooster Teeth, RWBY).

Ireland is one of many celebrity guests able to appear in person after border restrictions forced recent events to have international guests appear virtually.

Other guests included Colleen O'Shaughessey, the voice of Tails in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and Osric Chau, who has appeared in everything from Supernatural to Star Trek.

Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito made an appearance via video link as well.

Organiser Bill Geradts is confident in the future of the expo despite having gone through rough times in recent years, teasing that some "very exciting things are in the works".

Armageddon wraps up in Auckland on Sunday, July 12 and will be back in October after events in Tauranga and Palmerston North.

EntertainmentArts and Culture

Popular Stories

1

Justin Bieber's face partially paralysed due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

2

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

3

'The biggest yes' - Dame Sophie Pascoe announces engagement

4

Four shootings across Auckland on Friday, three within two hours

5

Heavy snow in South Island welcomed by tourists

Latest Stories

Blues sneak into final as Brumbies pour on second-half pressure

Thousands to rally for US gun reform after surge in mass shootings

Armageddon Expo returns in full force

Long ED wait times set to continue for months, doctors warn

Zelensky 'didn’t want to hear' intel on Russia invasion plans - Biden

Related Stories

Globally acclaimed one-man show returns to Kiwi stage

Newsreader's childhood acting role cracks up Breakfast hosts

NZ's largest south-Asian theatre company stages world premiere

Pacifica the Musical set to feature Kiwi classics