Ukraine's east 'decided' by street battles - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said fierce street battles for the city of Sievierodonetsk could decide the fate of the critical Donbas region as Russian forces continued to pound the city.

Ribbons in the colors of the Ukraine flag are tied to a building (Source: Associated Press)

In the wake of a series of setbacks in the three-month-old war, Russia has set its sights on the industrial Donbas region of coal mines and factories, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops for years and where they already held swaths of territory before the invasion.

But the Russian advance has not been as quick as expected, and the plodding battle for control of the eastern city has devolved into street-to-street fighting.

"Fierce battles continue in the city itself, street battles are taking place with varied success in city blocks," said Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai.

"The army of Ukraine is fighting for every street and house."

Zelenskyy called the painstaking, inch-by-inch fight for Sievierodonetsk the "epicentre" of the battle for the Donbas and perhaps one of the most difficult battles of the war.

The city is one of the last yet to be taken by the Russians in Luhansk, one of the two regions that make up the Donbas.

"In many ways, it is there that the fate of our Donbas is being decided," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, which was recorded in the street outside his office in Kyiv.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelensky's office, said that Russian forces have changed their tactics in the battle, retreating from Sievierodonetsk, while pounding it with artillery and airstrikes - without any particular success.

They are also targeting the neighbouring city of Lysychansk with "day and night shelling", as well as trying to storm the key road connecting Lysychansk and Bakhmut to the southwest, he said.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed that it struck a training facility far from the frontlines, west of the capital.

Drawings made by Ukrainian children in a Ukrainian trench. (Source: Associated Press)

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry said it used air-launched missiles against a Ukrainian military base in the Zhytomyr region, to the west of Kyiv, alleging that mercenaries were being trained there.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities on the Russian claims. Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of using mercenaries in the fighting.

Foreigners have fought as part of Ukraine’s regular military and some have joined volunteer brigades, but it's unclear whether they're mercenaries.

Zhytomyr has periodically suffered missile strikes - but the vast majority of fighting and attacks have been concentrated in Ukraine's east.