Tolls an option to pay for Auckland road project - Waka Kotahi

A briefing paper shows tolls might be used to pay for Auckland’s controversial Mill Rd project.

By Stephen Forbes, Local Democracy Reporter

The Waka Kotahi report to Minister of Transport Michael Wood from January this year, released under the Official Information Act, said the road is part of a network of transport projects planned for South Auckland to support the area’s growth.

But it said the use of tolls on Mill Rd would require political support, “which Waka Kotahi will explore with Auckland Transport (AT) during the next phases of the project”.

When the Government announced funding for the Waka Kotahi-led project in January 2020, as part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme, it was expected to cost $1.35b.

The 21.5km Mill Rd arterial route was supposed to provide an alternate link between Manukau and Drury, running parallel to the east of State Highway 1. Construction was expected to start in 2022 and be completed by 2028.

But in June last year Wood confirmed that the cost could be as high as $3.5b, with the supercity's property prices and the required property purchases contributing to a blow-out.

He said as a result, the Government would focus on targeted safety upgrades to the northern section of Mill Rd and walkways, cycleways and public transport in the wider Drury area. But Wood is still waiting for a business case on the works.

National Party transport spokesman Simeon Brown said people in south Auckland have a right to know what’s going on with the Mill Rd project and if the Government is looking at introducing tolling to pay for it.

“Labour introduced the Regional Fuel Tax, telling Aucklanders that this money would be used to get projects like Mill Road built,” he said.

“With this project now effectively cancelled and only due some minor ‘safety upgrades’, people in south Auckland will be fuming to learn that the Government is now considering applying a toll on this road.”

Brown said Aucklanders deserve better and some people could be hit twice, paying both the Regional Fuel Tax and a toll.

“It smacks of a Government intent on simply punishing motorists with higher costs during a cost of living crisis.”

In a statement a spokesman for Transport Minister Michael Wood said a business case for the Mill Road project was expected in the coming months.

“Advice on the suitability of roads for tolling is provided following consideration of the business case.”

The spokesman said there had been no consideration of, or discussion about tolling at a ministerial level at this point.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said it is still working on the business case for the Mill Rd works, which it expects to submit this to the Government for approval later in the year.

They said while tolling was mentioned as a potential way to reduce carbon emissions in the briefing document, no further consideration or related work has been carried out yet.

