Decriminalised cannabis 'like gold' in Thailand - officials

It's now legal to cultivate and possess marijuana in Thailand, but officials caution that smoking in public could still land you facing jail or a fine.

Highland Cafe's first customer of the day Rittipomng Bachkul. (Source: Associated Press)

Thai cannabis users say the new regulations, passed on Thursday (local time), are like a dream come true.

The country’s public health minister also announced plans to distribute 1 million marijuana seedlings, from Friday, to kickstart the country's new marijuana industry.

Some advocates celebrated the morning of the law change by buying marijuana at Bangkok's Highland Cafe, choosing from varieties such as Sugarcane, Bubblegum, Purple Afghani, and UFO.

“I can say it out loud, that I am a cannabis smoker. I don’t need to hide like in the past when it was branded as a illegal drug,” said 24-year-old Rittipong Bachkul, the day’s first customer.

So far, it appears there would be no effort to police what people can grow and smoke at home, aside from registering and declaring for medical use.

For the time being, however, would-be marijuana tourists might want to proceed with caution.

Thailand’s government has said it is promoting cannabis for medical use only, warning that smoking in public could still face a 3-month sentence and a 25,000 Thai baht (NZ$1124) fine.

Entrepreneurs tour a cannabis farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand. (Source: Associated Press)

And extracted content, such as oil, remains illegal if it contains more than 0.2% of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical that makes people high.

The status of marijuana is still in considerable legal limbo because while it is no longer treated as a dangerous drug, Thai lawmakers have yet to pass legislation to regulate its trade.

Thailand has become the first nation in Asia to decriminalise marijuana — also known as cannabis, or ganja in the local lingo — but it is not following the examples of Uruguay and Canada, the only two countries so far that have legalised recreational marijuana on a national basis.

Thailand mainly wants to make a splash in the market for medical marijuana. It already has a well developed medical tourism industry and its tropical climate is ideal for growing cannabis.

"We should know how to use cannabis," Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the country’s biggest marijuana booster, said recently.

"If we have the right awareness, cannabis is like gold, something valuable, and should be promoted."

"We will have additional Ministry of Health Notifications, by the Department of Health. If it causes nuisances, we can use that law (to stop people from smoking)," he added.

A customer at the Highland Cafe in Bangkok. (Source: Associated Press)

He said the government prefers to "build an awareness" rather than punish those caught breaking the law.

Those locked facing charges under the country's previous marijuana laws are some of the first to benefit from the policy change.

"People facing cannabis-related charges will see them dropped," Gloria Lai, Asia regional director of the International Drug Policy Consortium, said in an email.

Money and cannabis seized from people charged with cannabis-related offences will be returned to their owners.”

"And at least 4,000 people imprisoned for offences relating to cannabis will be released."

While economic benefits are at the heart of the reforms, there is a concern for some that this won't be distributed equitably.

Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, a lawmaker from the opposition Move Forward party fears that licensing processes and expensive fees could handicap small producers.

“We have seen what happened with the alcohol business in Thailand. Only large-scale producers are allowed to monopolise the market,” said Limjittrakorn.

His party is pushing for laws to tackle the issue.

“We are worried [a] similar thing will happen to the cannabis industry if the rules are in favour of big business.”

But if small operators are worried, it hasn't dampened their enthusiasm.

On Sunday, Ittisug Hanjichan, owner of Goldenleaf Hemp, a cannabis farm, led his fifth training course for 40 entrepreneurs, farmers, and retirees.

Each paid about $150 (NZ$232) to learn the craft of nicking seed coats and tending the plants to get quality yields.

Attendee 18-year-old Chanadech Sonboon said his parents used to scold him for trying to secretly grow marijuana plants.

He said his father has changed his mind and now sees marijuana as a medication rather than something to be abused.

The family runs a small homestay and café and hopes to one day provide cannabis to its guests.