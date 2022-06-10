Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested after crashing her wedding

Jason Alexander is still in custody after being booked for trespassing, vandalism and two batteries after being arrested for crashing his ex-wife Britney Spears' wedding.

The 40-year-old - who married the Gimme More singer in Las Vegas in 2004 for just 55 hours before they had their union annulled - had livestreamed himself sprinting through woods in Thousand Oaks, California, as he approached his former partner's home, and he managed to get inside the rose-covered wedding area, where Toxic hitmaker was about to marry Sam Asghari but was arrested by police.

According to TMZ, the battery charges relate to altercations between Jason and Britney's security team, and he is still in custody because he also has a felony warrant for larceny in another county.

The Circus singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is "absolutely livid" over Jason's antics and said he deserves to be behind bars.

He added: "I am personally working with the sheriff's department to ensure Mr Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

In the livestream, Jason insisted Britney had invited him to the wedding as she was his "first and only wife" before admitting he was "crashing" the ceremony.

A 10-minute long Instagram live video showed him scaling a fence on the perimeter of his ex-wife's property, before he encountered a group of security personnel and declared: “I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I’'m here to crash the wedding!”

He was also seen entering the wedding tent where planners were busy adding finishing flourishes to the venue.

Ahead of his run-in with security he could be heard yelling, "Don't put your hands on me," and demanding, "Where's Britney?" while ignoring security's pleas and orders.

Alexander also branded the event "b*******” while showing off floral arrangements, before his phone freezes.

During the on-off video, which occasionally cut out while it was running, Alexander was seen bounding up a fight of stairs to a second storey before getting into what appeared to be a bedroom, while yelling Britney's name.

Despite the incident, Britney and Sam went on to exchange vows without a hitch, with guests at the ceremony including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton.