Warriors players take the blame for Brown exit

Captain Tohu Harris says the Warriors' players need to take a look in the mirror after their NRL winless streak culminated in the exit of head coach Nathan Brown on Tuesday.

Tohu Harris reacts during the Warriors game against the Dragons. (Source: Photosport)

Club great Stacey Jones has been installed as the interim coach until the end of the season, with Sunday's game against Cronulla at Redcliffe his first assignment.

The Warriors are winless in their last five games and Harris said the players were responsible for the slump and Brown's sudden departure.

"It's strange times at the moment," Harris said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are disappointed at the moment because we feel we've had a hand in what's gone on.

"We need to look ourselves in the mirror and hopefully we can finish the year strong and get Stacey off to a good start as the head coach."

Unlike the Wests Tigers, who are being heavily linked to Penrith assistant Cameron Ciraldo after they sacked Michael Maguire on Tuesday, there does not seem to be a readymade replacement for Brown in the long term.

The Warriors have already ruled out approaching Maguire.

But Paul Green and Shane Flanagan - both also premiership-winning coaches - are likely to be linked to the role.

READ MORE: NRL musical chairs: Who'll take over coaching Warriors, Tigers?

Tonga and St Helens coach Kristian Woolf has been speculated as one possible option and Sydney Roosters assistant Jason Ryles is likely to be in the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris worked with Ryles when he was at the Melbourne Storm and said he had the right personality to succeed as a head coach.

"I feel really old that I have played with and been coached by Rylesy," Harris said.

"He's a great person first and foremost. I'm not sure if he's in the (club's) plan but you need good people to lead clubs onto successful things."

Prop Dunamis Lui worked with Woolf when they were at the Brisbane Broncos together almost a decade ago and said he was equally credentialled to take over the role.

"I didn't know (he had been linked to the job) but from what he's done throughout his career, he's done a really good job with Tonga and in the Super League," Lui said. "I think any club who gets Woolfy will go well."