Fire in South Korea office building kills at least 7

Source: Associated Press

At least seven people were killed and dozens of others were injured on Thursday in a fire that spread through an office building in South Korea’s Daegu city, local fire and police officials said.

South Korean police officers and firefighters check around the scene of a fire in Daegu, South Korea.

South Korean police officers and firefighters check around the scene of a fire in Daegu, South Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

Dozens of firefighters and vehicles were deployed to put out the blaze, which began around 10:55am (local time) on the second floor of a seven-floor office building near the city’s district court, said Shin Ju-han, a Daegu Fire Department official.

Seven people were so far confirmed as dead and 35 others were hospitalised with injuries, including nine whose conditions are serious.

South Korean media published photos they said were received from witnesses that show smoke emerging from the building in Beomeo-dong, an affluent business district in Daegu, which is South Korea’s fourth-largest city and home to more than 2.6 million people.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Daegu Metropolitan Police didn’t immediately confirm whether there was a possibility of arson.

WorldAsia

Popular Stories

1

Whānau explain why they took body from widow's home for burial

2

Police confirm identity of man fatally shot in Newlands

3

Opinion: 6 rookies who must be in ABs squad for Ireland series

4

NZ bank offers 1% cash boost for new home loans, up to $10k

5

Lower Hutt widow distraught as husband's body forcibly taken from home

Latest Stories

WHO: Covid cases and deaths falling nearly everywhere

'Stoked' disabled rugby team to play halftime at Crusaders semi

Man arrested following 'violent assault' on BOP teen

Unlikely bond between grumpy cat and happy dog winning hearts

Student attendance targets introduced by Government

Related Stories

Bus plummets into ravine in Pakistan, leaving 22 dead

North Korea tensions: US, allies fly jets as show of force

Regional crisis avoided after Pacific Islands Forum deal

Sri Lanka holds its breath as new PM fights to save economy