Drive-by shooting at boxer Justis Huni's Queensland home

Australian heavyweight boxing champion Justis Huni's home has been shot up in a drive-by attack in southern Brisbane.

Australian heavyweight boxing champion Justis Huni (Source: Getty)

Five bullets were fired into the 23-year-old's property on Goorong Street in Sunnybank Hills, about 4am on Thursday.

No one was hurt by the hail of gunfire, but it is understood there were 10 people home at the time of the attack, including children.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, the boxing champ stuck to his rigorous training schedule in the lead-up to his heavyweight bout against Joe Goodall at Brisbane's Nissan Arena next week, with the winner touted for a potential world-title shot.

"He actually still went training this morning - got to keep it normal," Huni's promoter Sean Lawson told AAP.

"Ironically enough, they usually wake up at four o'clock ... this morning was a different wake-up call with five bullets through the windows."

The gunshots shattered windows in the home's front lounge room.

Lawson insisted Huni remained unrattled by the incident and his preparations had not been derailed for the upcoming contest with Goodall.

The undefeated Australian pair were initially due to fight in February before a second Covid-19 infection for Huni put the event on hold.

Huni, who has won all five of his professional fights, was set to contend for an Olympic medal in Tokyo last year until a hand injury, aggravated in a 10th-round stoppage victory over Paul Gallen in June 2021, ruled him out.

He has not fought since then, contracting Covid-19 during a United States training camp and then falling victim to the virus again on his return to Australia.