Celtics hold off Warriors to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory on Thursday that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. (Source: Associated Press)

Marcus Smart added 24 points.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 31 points and six 3-pointers. He had 15 points in a 33-25 third quarter by the Warriors but was hurt late in the fourth after Al Horford rolled into his leg on a loose ball. It was similar to a play during the regular season in which Smart dove into Curry’s legs while chasing a loose ball.

Klay Thompson broke out of a finals slump and finished with 25 points and five 3s.

Game 4 is on Saturday [NZT] in Boston.

The previous 39 times teams have split the first two games of the finals, the winner of Game 3 went on to win the series 82% of the time.

Feeding off the energy of the first TD Garden crowd to see an NBA Finals game since Boston’s last trip in 2010, the Celtics started fast and led by as many as 18 points in the first half.

Coming off a Game 2 loss in which Boston turned the ball over 19 times, the Celtics’ ball movement was much crisper in the half court, which led to open perimeter shots, favourable 1-on-1 matchups and driving lanes..

It left the Warriors scrambling at times, which contributed to three foul calls on Curry in the opening 24 minutes.

But as well as Boston played, it had its early lead erased in the third quarter by a Warriors seven-point possession that included a four-point play by Curry when he drew a flagrant 1 foul on Horford and 3-pointer by Otto Porter Jr to put Golden State in front 83-82.

Boston recovered to take a 93-89 edge into the fourth. The Celtics got the lead back up to 102-91 in the fourth and outscored Golden State 23-11 in the quarter.

The Celtics led 56-39 before an 8-0 spurt in just 37 seconds by the Warriors trimmed the lead to 56-49 on a layup by Curry with 3:32 left in half. The run included a pair of missed free throws by Boston, along with a missed layup and turnover.

Boston flurried at the end of the half to take a 68-56 lead into halftime.