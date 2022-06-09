Major electrical storm causes momentary outage in Wellington

Lightning strikes and loud thunder were seen and heard across Wellington on Thursday afternoon, with a power outage in Upper Hutt.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Power outages were experienced in the Lambton and Parliamentary districts.

People on Twitter said lightning was seen in the CBD, Northern suburbs, Upper Hutt and Island Bay.

Wellington Electricity said there's only one reported power outage in the region, in Upper Hutt.

Initially 950 customers were affected and so far electricity has been restored to around 500.

Transpower told 1News that due to the lightning strike in the last hour there was a momentary loss of power supply for about 15 seconds, but power was quickly restored in the region.

Surface flooding has also been reported in Central Wellington, Plimmerton and on the Kāpiti Coast.

Earlier on Thursday morning a vehicle was trapped in flooding that hit Hutt Valley. The trapped car is just one of a number of reports in relation to flooding in the Hutt Valley, a spokesperson for the local council said.