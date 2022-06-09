Car stuck in Hutt Valley flooding, thunderstorm watches in place

A vehicle is trapped in flooding that has hit Hutt Valley, as severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place for the Wellington region on Thursday.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The car is stuck on Eastern Hutt Road, which is closed between the High St roundabout and Stokes Valley roundabout

Southbound traffic from Stokes Valley is being redirected via Silverstream.

The trapped car is just one of a number of reports in relation to flooding in the Hutt Valley, a spokesperson said.

Hutt City Council advised motorists to watch for surface flooding and to drive safely.

The thunderstorm warnings are in place through to 2pm for Wellington, Taranaki, Wanganui, Manawatu, Kapiti-Horowhenua, and Wairarapa. It is also in place for Nelson, Buller, and Westland through to 10am.

Torrential rain is also expected with the thunderstorms and driving conditions may extremely hazardous, MetService said.