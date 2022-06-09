Car stuck in Hutt Valley flooding, thunderstorm watches in place

Source: 1News

A vehicle is trapped in flooding that has hit Hutt Valley, as severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place for the Wellington region on Thursday.

Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The car is stuck on Eastern Hutt Road, which is closed between the High St roundabout and Stokes Valley roundabout

Southbound traffic from Stokes Valley is being redirected via Silverstream.

The trapped car is just one of a number of reports in relation to flooding in the Hutt Valley, a spokesperson said.

Hutt City Council advised motorists to watch for surface flooding and to drive safely.

The thunderstorm warnings are in place through to 2pm for Wellington, Taranaki, Wanganui, Manawatu, Kapiti-Horowhenua, and Wairarapa. It is also in place for Nelson, Buller, and Westland through to 10am.

Torrential rain is also expected with the thunderstorms and driving conditions may extremely hazardous, MetService said.

New ZealandWellingtonWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

2

Lower Hutt widow distraught as husband's body forcibly taken from home

3

Landslip blocks main route between Nelson and Christchurch

4

Car stuck in Hutt Valley flooding, thunderstorm watches in place

5

Queensland win thrilling State of Origin opener

Latest Stories

NZ bank offers 1% cash boost for new home loans, up to $10k

Russia backs plan to export grains; Ukraine doubtful

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

Rabbi flees as Russia cracks down on critics of Ukraine invasion

Simone Biles, other women seek $1B-plus from FBI over abuse

Related Stories

Alan Hall has murder conviction quashed after 36 years

Lower Hutt widow distraught as husband's body forcibly taken from home

Man shot dead by police in Newlands had knife to woman's throat

Man found dead in Wellington reserve named, death 'not suspicious'