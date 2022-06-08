Man found dead in Wellington reserve was walking dog - police

A man was believed to have been walking his dog before being found dead in a Wellington reserve on Tuesday afternoon.

A view of Wellington from Odell Reserve. (Source: Google Maps)

The body of a man in his 40s was found by a member of the public in the Odell Reserve, in Khandallah, around 4pm, Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the man was walking his dog, a golden labradoodle, from his home in the Amapur Drive area to the reserve prior to his death.

The dog was found at the scene.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained at this stage, police said on Tuesday.

Police are seeking sightings of the man as he made his way to the reserve with his dog between 2.15pm and 3.40pm.

He is described as being 170cm tall, of medium build, and was wearing a black jacket with a fluorescent orange top underneath, a dark-coloured cap, shorts, and work boots.

Anyone who was walking in Odell Reserve and the Punjab Street area between 2-4pm have been urged to contact police via 105.