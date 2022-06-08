Man found dead in Wellington reserve was walking dog - police

Source: 1News

A man was believed to have been walking his dog before being found dead in a Wellington reserve on Tuesday afternoon.

A view of Wellington from Odell Reserve.

A view of Wellington from Odell Reserve. (Source: Google Maps)

The body of a man in his 40s was found by a member of the public in the Odell Reserve, in Khandallah, around 4pm, Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the man was walking his dog, a golden labradoodle, from his home in the Amapur Drive area to the reserve prior to his death.

The dog was found at the scene.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained at this stage, police said on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man's body found in Wellington reserve - police

Police are seeking sightings of the man as he made his way to the reserve with his dog between 2.15pm and 3.40pm.

He is described as being 170cm tall, of medium build, and was wearing a black jacket with a fluorescent orange top underneath, a dark-coloured cap, shorts, and work boots.

Anyone who was walking in Odell Reserve and the Punjab Street area between 2-4pm have been urged to contact police via 105.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Dawn skies to reveal rare alignment of 5 planets, moon in June

2

Whānau of man shot dead by police blamed for leaking documents

3

Man found dead in Wellington reserve was walking dog - police

4

Number of new Covid variants are 'increasing' - Ministry of Health

5

Kidnapping among charges in Nelson gang arrests

Latest Stories

Kaikōura paūa season sees 35 tonnes harvested in 3 months

Kidnapping among charges in Nelson gang arrests

Teacher apologises to parents who lost kids in Texas school shooting

Vasectomies becoming more popular among younger men, doctor says

Number of new Covid variants are 'increasing' - Ministry of Health

Related Stories

Kidnapping among charges in Nelson gang arrests

Man shot dead by police in Newlands had knife to woman's throat

Whānau of man shot dead by police blamed for leaking documents

Gun licensing documents stolen from ex-Auckland police station