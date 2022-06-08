Kiwis eye Aussie citizenship under new Labor government

New Zealanders in Australia are hopeful the election of Anthony Albanese's government could spell a breakthrough for the rights of ex-pats.

Anthony Albanese. (Source: Associated Press)

Roughly 700,000 Kiwis live in Australia but most are denied access to a range of services, including unemployment and disability support, or the right to work in public service or defence roles.

Advocates believe the change of government could be a watershed moment for relations and are keenly awaiting the first meeting between the Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern on Friday.

"We've been waiting for a Labor-Labour meeting since we started," said Joanne Cox, spokeswoman for campaigning group Oz Kiwi.

Key to their hopes is promises made by the Australian Labor and Greens parties prior to the 2022 election.

Ardern pledged to talk citizenship when she meets her Australian counterpart in Sydney this week.

Asked whether she would raise "access to benefits and voting rights", Ardern was clear.

"It all comes back to the ability to access citizenship and so will we be raising it? Yes," she said in Wellington on Tuesday.

"New Zealanders contribute a significant amount to Australia. They're taxpayers. They are filling skill gaps."

But on Wednesday, she downplayed the idea of a quick breakthrough.

"I'm happy to set out the things that we'll be talking about, I do want to leave a little bit of room for us to have that first conversation."

"Let's see where that takes us... I always go into these things with optimism."

The ability of New Zealanders to obtain Australian citizenship is largely dependent on their date of arrival.

The biggest step-change occurred in 2001, when then-Australian-prime-minister Howard cut off automatic access for many Kiwis to an Australian passport, along with voting rights and other welfare support.

In 2016, Malcolm Turnbull's government created a new avenue for those already in Australia but the door remains closed for many.

It's hoped an item in Labor's national platform lays the groundwork for change.

"Labor believes that there is an inequity for New Zealand citizens living in Australia under the terms of the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangements (TTTA)," it states.

"Labor will consider the permanent residency status and potential citizenship arrangements for New Zealand citizens living in Australia under the terms of the TTTA."

The Greens, with a key role in the Australian Senate, support permanent residence on arrival for all New Zealanders.