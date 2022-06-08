Former All Blacks Spencer, Messam added to charity boxing event

A pair of former All Blacks and two of New Zealand's most promising professionals will headline the undercard for next month's Fight for Life charity boxing event.

Liam Messam lands a blow against Rhys Sullivan during the 2015 Fight for Life event. (Source: Photosport)

A veteran of 43 tests, former flanker Liam Messam would be joined by 35-test first five-eighth Carlos Spencer at the event on Auckland's North Shore on July 21.

Also on show would be undefeated pro duo Jerome Pampellone (12-0) and Andrei Mikhailovich (17-0) out of the thriving Peach Boxing stable in west Auckland.

Classy light-heavyweight Pampellone was set to face Francis Waitai (5-0), while heavy-handed middleweight Mikhailovich would go up against Shane Cameron-trained fighter Joshua Francis.

Neither Messam nor Spencer would be stepping in the ring for the first time, having both fought on previous editions of the Fight for Life.

Carlos Spencer boxes against Monty Betham during the 2014 Fight for Life event. (Source: Photosport)

Messam, who was taking on two-time NRL champion and former Kiwis back Paul Whatuira, had also fashioned a 3-0 record and fought as recently as last month when he picked up a points decision win at an event in New Plymouth.

The 38-year-old had been sparring with Olympic medallist David Nyika and, like main event headliner and fellow former All Black Keven Mealamu, had aspirations of making a run at the New Zealand heavyweight title.

Spencer, 46, was stopped by Monthy Betham at the 2014 Fight for Life and would be chasing redemption against former Warriors and Samoa prop James Gavet.

A portion of ticket sales from the event would be donated to leading youth mental health and suicide prevention charity I Am Hope.

