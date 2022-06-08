Former All Blacks Spencer, Messam added to charity boxing event

Source: Radio New Zealand

A pair of former All Blacks and two of New Zealand's most promising professionals will headline the undercard for next month's Fight for Life charity boxing event.

Liam Messam lands a blow against Rhys Sullivan during the 2015 Fight for Life event.

Liam Messam lands a blow against Rhys Sullivan during the 2015 Fight for Life event. (Source: Photosport)

A veteran of 43 tests, former flanker Liam Messam would be joined by 35-test first five-eighth Carlos Spencer at the event on Auckland's North Shore on July 21.

Also on show would be undefeated pro duo Jerome Pampellone (12-0) and Andrei Mikhailovich (17-0) out of the thriving Peach Boxing stable in west Auckland.

Classy light-heavyweight Pampellone was set to face Francis Waitai (5-0), while heavy-handed middleweight Mikhailovich would go up against Shane Cameron-trained fighter Joshua Francis.

Neither Messam nor Spencer would be stepping in the ring for the first time, having both fought on previous editions of the Fight for Life.

Carlos Spencer boxes against Monty Betham during the 2014 Fight for Life event.

Carlos Spencer boxes against Monty Betham during the 2014 Fight for Life event. (Source: Photosport)

Messam, who was taking on two-time NRL champion and former Kiwis back Paul Whatuira, had also fashioned a 3-0 record and fought as recently as last month when he picked up a points decision win at an event in New Plymouth.

The 38-year-old had been sparring with Olympic medallist David Nyika and, like main event headliner and fellow former All Black Keven Mealamu, had aspirations of making a run at the New Zealand heavyweight title.

READ MORE: 'There's a chance' - Keven Mealamu on winning NZ boxing title

Spencer, 46, was stopped by Monthy Betham at the 2014 Fight for Life and would be chasing redemption against former Warriors and Samoa prop James Gavet.

A portion of ticket sales from the event would be donated to leading youth mental health and suicide prevention charity I Am Hope.

rnz.co.nz

BoxingRugbyBoxing

Popular Stories

1

Alan Hall has murder conviction quashed after 36 years

2

Dawn skies to reveal rare alignment of 5 planets, moon in June

3

Kaikōura paūa season sees 35 tonnes harvested in 3 months

4

Kidnapping among charges in Nelson gang arrests

5

Whānau of man shot dead by police blamed for leaking documents

Latest Stories

Agricultural sector release proposed emissions pricing plan

Gun licensing documents stolen from ex-Auckland police station

Lower Hutt widow distraught as husband's body forcibly taken from home

Man shot dead by police in Newlands had knife to woman's throat

Man found dead in Wellington reserve named, death 'not suspicious'

Related Stories

Exclusive: Junior Fa to box on after 'embarrassing' KO defeat

Junior Fa's team to appeal KO result due to 'illegal' punches

Junior Fa in shock first-round knockout defeat to Lucas Browne

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams confirms return to boxing ring in December