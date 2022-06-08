Alan Hall has murder conviction quashed after 36 years

After 36 years of fighting to clear his name, Alan Hall has had his murder conviction overturned by the Supreme Court after an extraordinary admission from the Crown that he was wrongfully convicted.

Hall, who is now 60 years old, wrongfully spent 19 years in prison for the 1985 murder of Arthur Easton in Papakura, South Auckland.

It’s one of New Zealand’s worst miscarriages of justice, and Hall was in court today with family to hear the judgement exonerating him.

The Crown now concedes a crucial eyewitness statement was altered and the prosecution deliberately failed to disclose a full version to the court.

The witness, Ronald Turner, had repeatedly told police he had seen a six foot tall Māori man fleeing the area on the night of the murder.

But when it came to the trial in 1986, the ethnicity of the man had been removed, and the jury heard an incomplete picture.

The Crown has acknowledged “the unacceptable truth” that an “unanswerable cause of miscarriage” occurred.

Hall’s lawyer Nick Chisnall called the prosecution’s actions “deceitful” and said there was no starker example of a trial gone wrong.