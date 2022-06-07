Fog disrupts ferry services, domestic flights in Auckland

Source: 1News

Multiple domestic flights flying out of Auckland Airport have either been delayed or rescheduled due to fog and passengers on ferry services are also facing delays.

According to Auckland Airport, about 23 domestic flights have been cancelled and 35 have been delayed.

An Air New Zealand plane.

An Air New Zealand plane. (Source: Getty)

Auckland's foggy morning is also causing disruptions on the water, with a number of ferry services in the city also delayed by about 15 minutes.

International flights, and domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown, have not been affected.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson told 1News affected flights included those to and from Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Tauranga, Rotorua and Whangārei.

"We have been communicating with affected customers to re-accommodate them and have been in touch with customers travelling this morning to offer them the flexibility to change their travel to a later time.

"We thank customers for their patience while we work through these weather challenges."

Passengers are being advised to check Auckland Airport's website for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

