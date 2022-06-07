Boris Johnson: Tory MPs begin voting on leader's future

British MPs have begun voting on whether to keep Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Source: Associated Press)

The vote of no confidence was triggered by disgruntled conservative MPs, following anger over the Sue Gray report detailing parties at Downing Street that broke lockdown rules.

The Prime Minister was seen arriving at Parliament on Monday evening (local time) for a private meeting with his MPs before the vote.

If Johnson loses the vote he will be forced to stand down as Prime Minister.

The result is expected in a few hours.

The charismatic leader renowned for his ability to connect with voters has recently struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the Covid-19 restrictions they imposed on others.

Still, with no clear front-runner to succeed Johnson, most political observers think he will defeat the challenge and remain prime minister.

But the fact that enough lawmakers are demanding a vote represents a watershed moment for him - and a narrow victory would leave him a hobbled leader whose days are likely numbered.

It is also a sign of deep Conservative divisions, less than three years after Johnson led the party to its biggest election victory in decades.

Since then, Johnson has led Britain out of the European Union and through a pandemic, both of which have shaken the UK socially and economically. The vote comes as Johnson's government is under intense pressure to ease the pain of skyrocketing energy and food bills

Conservative Party official Graham Brady announced Monday that he had received letters calling for a no-confidence vote from at least 54 Tory legislators, enough to trigger the measure under party rules.

Hours later, party lawmakers lined up by the dozen in a corridor at Parliament to cast their ballots in a wood-panelled room, handing over their phones as they entered to ensure secrecy.