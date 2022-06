A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from her Christchurch home.

Hazel has been missing since Sunday. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are appealing for any sightings of Hazel, who has been missing from her Upper Riccarton home since Sunday.

Anyone who has seen Hazel or knows of her whereabouts should contact police on 105 and quote file number 220606/1008.