Golden State dismantle Celtics to level NBA Finals 1-1

Source: Associated Press

Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole connected from just inside of midcourt to cap a huge third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-88 on Monday (NZT) in Game 2 to even the NBA Finals.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2. (Source: Associated Press)

Poole finished with 17 points for the Warriors, who outscored Boston 35-14 in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime lead into a 23-point edge. And when the Warriors then scored the first six points of the fourth, the Celtics waved the surrender flag and emptied their bench.

Golden State also got 12 from Kevon Looney on 6-for-6 shooting, and 11 apiece from Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson.

Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half for Boston. Jaylen Brown added 17 for the Celtics, but fought through a 5-for-17 shooting night, and Derrick White scored 12.

Just like in Game 1, a huge run decided everything. The Celtics went on a 48-18 run in the second half to decide the opener; the Warriors didn’t wait that long in Game 2, going on a 43-14 burst from late in the first half until early in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into an absolute runaway.

Game 3 is on Thursday (NZT) in Boston.

Basketball

Popular Stories

1

White Island survivor removes facial bandage for first time

2

Body found in Canterbury river, mother of missing man contacted

3

Adorable photos emerge of Prince Louis at Jubilee Pageant

4

Platinum Jubilee 'feels like the start of an end of an era' - Joy Reid

5

Homicide investigation launched after death of man in Auckland

Latest Stories

Google forced to pay former Australian MP $715,000

World Cup winner appointed as White Ferns head coach

Homicide investigation launched after death of man in Auckland

Man reported missing in Auckland found

White Island survivor removes facial bandage for first time

Related Stories

Celtics stun Warriors in final quarter to win NBA Finals opener

Celtics beat Heat to set up dream finals series against Warriors

Butler helps Heat force Game 7 with 47 points against Celtics

Celtics one win from NBA finals after beating ice-cold Heat