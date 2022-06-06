Cancer treatment rates unchanged during Omicron peak

The Cancer Control Agency Te Aho o Te Kahu says it's very reassuring that cancer services continued to function throughout March, despite Omicron peaking at the time.

The latest figures show cancer treatment and diagnosis were largely uninterrupted in March, despite challenging circumstances.

The agency's chief executive Diana Sarfati said she expects to see a similar pattern when figures come out for April and May.

Cancer doctors and nurses have worked hard to ensure as little disruption as possible, she said.

"Whilst there has been some disruption to cancer diagnosis and treatments, health services have actually done a very good job in keeping the majority of those services going, even during the height of the Omicron outbreak."

