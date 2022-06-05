Man arrested after Papakura shooting left one critical

Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man for a shooting that left one person in critical condition in Papakura on Friday.

Police were called to the scene at Great South Rd on Friday, shortly before 1pm.

An eye witness told 1News at the time, that a man was shot outside the Papakura Court House and the shooter then ran to the nearby Stampede Steak House.

"I was just driving past and I saw a person lying outside Papakura courthouse injured. So I turned back around to see if he was okay and by the time I turned around and parked up the ambulance was already there," he said.

Police say the victim was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition on Friday, he remains in hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Papakura locals told 1News the shooting was just the latest incident in the area and they were worried it would only get worse.

"It actually makes me want to leave Papakura, which is sad because I've spent most of my life here," one said.

Police at scene of Papakura shooting. (Source: 1News)

"It's getting out of hand, it's ridiculous," another said.

"The courts are too soft on them [the offenders]. It'll get worse until someone gets killed. Then it's a bit late."

The man is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

Police say they have also located a vehicle of interest in this case and are seeking information that may help the investigation.

They ask anyone with information to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220603/3177.