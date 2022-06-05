Govt announces $4.7m to support intersex, transgender people

The Government has announced $2.2 million towards healthcare services for transgender people.

Rainbow flag. (Source: istock.com)

“Additional funding from Budget 22 will see up to eight primary health care providers around the country able to provide gender affirming care to gender diverse people,” Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

“As we continue our work to reform the health system, we are ensuring the needs of those who have been excluded and traditionally underserved are met,” she added.

The funding will go towards services like hormone therapy and work to support individual healthcare goals like exploration of gender expression.

“Additionally we are developing guidelines, a lead referral pathway, and workforce training resources to ensure that health care provided to gender diverse people is consistent across the country.

“For far too long gender diverse people have experienced poorer physical and mental health outcomes compared to the general population,” Verrall said.

She said the Government is committed to building a healthcare system that is fair for minorities.

“A health system that treats people with fairness and dignity, that is why we’re making sure it becomes more responsive to people who have faced exclusion and prejudice.”

Additionally, $2.5 million from Budget 2022 will go towards supporting intersex children and young people.

“We are funding workforce training and development for health professionals caring for intersex youth and investing in peer support services and informative resources for intersex youth and their whānau”, Verrall said.

The funding will be a boost for intersex children, young people and their whānau to make informed decisions and improve their health and well being, Verrall said.