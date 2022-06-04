Smith names first Black Ferns line-up, Cocksedge earns 58th cap

If Monday's Test for the Black Ferns wasn't already a headline-worthy occasion, Kendra Cocksedge's record-breaking 58th cap will definitely add to the juncture.

Kendra Cocksedge. (Source: Getty)

Wayne Smith named his first line-up since taking over the side in April on Saturday, selecting a team mixing veterans with debutant for the opening round of the Pacific Four Series on Monday against Australia.

Among those selected is veteran Cocksedge in the familiar No.9 jersey as she is set to become the most-capped Black Fern of all time.

“It’s going to a very exciting day for me and my family especially bringing up this milestone on home turf," Cocksedge said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've had an awesome week building up to the Test and can’t wait to get out there on Monday."

Smith said Cocksedge's selection was a reward for her commitment to the black jersey.

“Kendra is a great role model," Smith said.

"She played her part behind Emma Jensen for a long time, which shows how much perseverance she has and how much she loves this jersey."

At the other end of the experience spectrum, Smith has named four debutants in the starting XV and a further three international rookies on his bench.

Of the seven fresh faces, the most notable is former Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui who will start for the side on the right wing.

Chelsea Bremner also debuts at lock, with her young sister Alana also in the starting pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaipo Olsen-Baker and Kelsey Teneti also get to debut in the starting XV, while props Angel Mulu and Tanya Kalounivale along with flanker Tafito Lafaele are in line for a debut off the bench.

“We are looking at these series before the World Cup as an opportunity for players to put their best foot forward," Smith said.

"We’re really impressed with some of our younger players, they’re in good condition and deserve a crack.

“I’ve always seen selection as an easy process, the players select themselves – we just have to write the names down."

Monday's Test in Tauranga will follow the clash between the USA and Canada which is going ahead from 12.15pm.

Smith said seeing other international side in action will help build the excitement for the World Cup here in just five months.

“Its exciting having these Tests in our own country and that brings with it some pressure," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want this series to be exhilarating for the country and the players, we’ve got a game that can do that – we just have to put it out on the field."

Black Ferns v Australia [caps]

1. Krystal Murray (1)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (2)

3. Amy Rule (3)

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (3)

5. Cheslea Bremner - debut

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Alana Bremner (3)

7. Kendra Reynolds (1)

8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker - debut

9. Kendra Cocksedge (57)

10. Ruahei Demant (15) - captain

11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (12)

12. Chelsea Semple (26)

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Kelsey Teneti - debut

14. Ruby Tui - debut

15. Renee Holmes (1)

Reserves

16. Luka Connor (4)

17. Angel Mulu - debut

18. Tanya Kalounivale – debut

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Joanah Ngan-Woo (5)

20. Tafito Lafaele -debut

21. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (6)

22. Hazel Tubic (11)

23. Cheyelle Robins-Reti (3)