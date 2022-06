A house on Auckland's North Shore was shot at overnight, police have said.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said it received reports of the incident on Mirage Place, Beach Haven at 5.30am on Saturday.

Police at the scene of the shooting on Mirage Place. (Source: Ares Artifex.)

Superintendent Naila Hassan told 1News no injuries have been reported at this stage.

Hassan said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.