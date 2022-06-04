Pulse secure home final with dominant win over ailing Mystics

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Central Pulse have clinched a home Grand Final after defeating the defending champion Northern Mystics 58-40 in Auckland on Friday night.

Kelly Jury hugs Kristiana Manu’a after beating the Mystics.

The result sees the Pulse take out this season's minor premiership as top seed, powering into the Finals Series on a four-match winning streak.

With a midcourt decimated by illness and sharpshooter Grace Nweke still out of action with an ankle injury, the Mystics were forced to call in reinforcements in the form of shooter Grace Namana and midcourter Ariana Cable-Dixon.

The Pulse recovered from their jittery start, finding their groove with better ball retention and top shooting from Aliyah Dunn.

As minor premiers, the Pulse earn rights to host the Grand Final at TSB Arena in Wellington at 4pm on Sunday 12 June.

The Northern Stars finish the season in second place, and will host the Elimination Final against Northern Mystics at Pulman Arena in Auckland at 7.15pm on Wednesday 8 June.

The winner of the Elimination Final goes on to face the Pulse in the 2022 title decider.

rnz.co.nz

Netball

