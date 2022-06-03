Ukraine facing grinding campaign as it waits for weapons

Ukrainian forces locked in a grinding battle for control of the country's east are struggling to hold off Russian troops and buy themselves some time while they await the arrival of the advanced rockets and anti-aircraft weapons promised by the West.

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols a village near the frontline in the Donetsk oblast region, eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

With the arms deliveries possibly weeks away, Ukraine is looking at a prolonged period of gruelling combat, military analysts have said.

Britain has pledged to send sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine, joining the US and Germany in equipping the country with some of the advanced weapons Kyiv had been begging for to shoot down aircraft and destroy artillery and supply lines.

Western arms have been critical to Ukraine's success in stymieing Russia's much larger and better-equipped military during the war, which is now in its 100th day.

The Kremlin warned of "absolutely undesirable and rather unpleasant scenarios" if the latest Western-supplied weapons are fired into Russia.

"This pumping of Ukraine with weapons ... will bring more suffering to Ukraine, which is merely a tool in the hands of those countries that supply it with weapons," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russian forces continued to pound towns and cities overnight and to tighten their grip on Sievierodonetsk in the eastern industrial Donbas region, which Moscow is intent on seizing. An estimated 800 people, including children, were holed up in bomb shelters at a chemical factory under attack in the city, the regional governor said.

In the neighbouring city of Lysychansk, some 60% of the infrastructure and residential buildings have been destroyed by nonstop shelling, a local official said.

Speaking by video link to a security conference in Slovakia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for even more weapons and sanctions against Russia to halt such horrors.

"As of today, the occupiers control almost 20% of our territory," he said.