Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain - US police

A gunman who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police have said.

Family members hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building. (Source: Associated Press)

The patient called the clinic repeatedly complaining of pain and specifically targeted the doctor who performed the surgery, then killed himself as police arrived, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said.

That physician, Dr Preston Phillips, was killed, along with Dr Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and visitor William Love.

The attack occurred on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa. The chief identified the shooter as Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: 4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Louis carried a letter that said he was targeting Phillips, Franklin said.

The letter "made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr Phillips and anyone who got in his way," Franklin said.

"He blamed Dr Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery."

Franklin said Phillips performed the surgery on May 19 and Louis was released from the hospital on May 24.

He said Louis called the doctor's office "several times over several days" reporting he was still in pain and saw Phillips on Wednesday (NZT) for "additional treatment".

Louis called the office again on Thursday (NZT) "complaining of back pain and wanting additional assistance", he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, called Phillips a "consummate gentleman" and "a man that we should all strive to emulate".

He said the three employees who were killed were "the three best people in the entire world" and that they "didn't deserve to die this way".

Husen was 48 and Glenn was 40, officials said.

Police have received reports that 73-year-old Love held a door shut in hopes of allowing others to flee from the gunman through another door, Franklin said in response to reporters' questions. Love also was a patient at the clinic but was just accompanying someone on Thursday, police said.

In a statement released through police on Friday (NZT), Love's family said he "knew his wife would not be able to escape the building on her own. He sacrificed his life for her".

Police believe Louis bought his weapons legally, Franklin said. Louis bought an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on the afternoon of the shooting and a handgun on Monday (NZT), the police chief said.

Franklin said police believe Louis shot himself about 39 seconds after the first officers entered the building.