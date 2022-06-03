Taranaki crowned sunniest region in the country

It may come as a surprise to some but Taranaki is officially the sunniest region in New Zealand - and it has the trophy to prove it.

Mt Taranaki. (Source: istock.com)

By Robin Martin for rnz.co.nz

The Sunshine Cup arrived in New Plymouth this week - and was duly welcomed with thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain.

According to NIWA - which awards the trophy - Taranaki recorded 2592 sunshine hours in 2021 - pipping the Bay of Plenty by 30 hours.

Reluctant to perhaps give up its reign, Whakatāne has been somewhat tardy in handing over the silverware.

And it's timing for actually doing so could've been worse - not that New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom was going to let it spoil his sunny disposition.

"I love a bit of irony I saw that we had some two centimetre hailstones in New Plymouth yesterday, but look it a bit of time.

"Mayor Judy Turner, a lovely lady from Whakatāne, was going to hand it over to me in person but Covid stuff delayed that.

"But she was kind enough to engrave New Plymouth on the cup and send it through and we're delighted. I was expecting something slightly smaller."

Niwa meteorologist Tristan Meyers said Taranaki got good sunshine hours generally, but there had also been other forces at play.

"In La Niña years we get more of a northerly or north-easterly quarter wind and because of that it actually favours dryer than normal conditions and warmer and sunnier conditions in Taranaki, so the sort of underlying climate drivers that helps you edge out others and win the Sunshine Cup."

The forecast for 2022 also looked good for the province.

"Oh, I'll tell you what I'm actually I'm writing the summary as we speak and I can confirm that with you ahead.

"Currently, Taranaki is on 1290 hours of sunshine and just behind is the Bay of Plenty at 1203 hours."

Australian visitor Mark was taking a stroll on the Coastal Walkway in New Plymouth.

He couldn't believe he was in the sunshine capital of Aotearoa.

"No, I had no idea and I'm surprised to hear that."

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom with the Sunshine Cup. (Source: RNZ / Robin Martin)

Hold on, why's that?

"There's probably some of the biggest waves I've ever seen in my life and it hasn't stopped raining all day."

Owen and Jenny were in the know.

"Oh yeah, I advertise it the whole time," said Owen.

He wasn't worried about the rain.

"Oh you've got to have a change or it gets boring otherwise."

Jenny reckoned there was an upside to stormy days anyhow.

"The only time we actually do this is when it's raining or wet because there's not so many people here, no bikes and dogs or kids."

Craig Hitchcock is the head groundsman at Pukekura Park - he should know a bit about the weather, right?

"Well not today, but yeah the last six months has been very dry and sunny and warm."

But was that typical?

"Of course it is," said Hitchcock suppressing a chuckle.

Jacob, who was walking his dog Bernie around the main lake at the park, wasn't so sure.

"It's pretty varied. I suppose we do get a lot of sunny days. I don't see it as a sunny place so much, but apparently we are."

Nathan was out for a lunch time jog.

He was a believer.

"Especially if you take the summer we've had, you know, it's been sunshine everyday and even when we've had a southerly it's been beautiful and sunny, so yeah, we've had quite a good run of it to be honest with you."

Meanwhile, New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom had some advice for the doubters.

"You know, we have a rules around here are if you don't like the weather wait five minutes and the sun will be out," he said.

So, there you have it eat your heart out the Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Nelson and the winterless north even - it's Taranaki the sunshine capital of Aotearoa New Zealand.