Phoenix land experienced defensive midfielder for next season

There were many reasons why Steven Ugarkovic decided to become one of the few established Australian football players to cross the Tasman and sign with Wellington Phoenix.

Steven Ugarkovic controls the ball against the Phoenix for Western Sydney. (Source: Photosport)

Among them are a better shot at an A-League Men's title, working with coach Ufuk Talay and a promise to play in his preferred holding midfielder role.

However, one stands out for Ugarkovic, who has signed a one-year-deal to play in New Zealand.

"I just want to get back to enjoying my football," he said repeatedly after signing with the Nix.

"I don't see football as a job, I see it as enjoyment."

Ugarkovic, who left Australia as a teenager to play in Croatia, is one of the league's most technically sound defensive midfielders.

The Sydneysider returned to Australia in 2016 and has played in seven ALM campaigns for Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney.

In all of that time, he's featured in just one finals campaign - the 2017/18 season when the Jets lost the grand final to Melbourne Victory.

Finding himself out of contract at the Wanderers, he said Wellington's strong recent record carried appeal as well as playing alongside Clayton Lewis, Alex Rufer and Nicolas Pennington in the Nix midfield under Talay.

"Look at the last four years, three finals series. There wasn't really that much to weigh up ... for me it was easy," he said.

"A few months ago, Uffy got in touch with me ... he said 'I want you here'.

"It's all great feedback (about working with Talay). All excellent. I've never heard a bad word about him.

"I was very interested in the way Uffy plays and his style, and what he can do for my game."

Showing his disciplined side, Ugarkovic said he was so committed to his new club that he had cut short honeymoon plans following his wedding to fiance Bianka later this month.

"I've managed to get away for about four or five days, I cut it a little bit short so I don't miss any pre-season," he confessed.

"The partner was understanding. I might cop it for a little bit (but) football comes first."