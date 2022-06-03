Kim Jong Un joins leaders in congratulating Queen for Jubilee

Kim Jong-Un has joined celebrities, world leaders, global icons and religious leaders to pay tribute to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.

Kim Jong-Un (file image) (Source: 1News)

The North Korean dictator, 38, hailed Her Majesty, 96, for her dedication to duty in a letter – as figures such as Hugh Jackman, Harry Kane and Catherine-Zeta Jones also made tributes.

North Korea’s foreign ministry confirmed on its website “Mr Kim” sent a letter congratulating the Queen and the British people.

But officials refused to reveal the contents of the letter, calling it private correspondence with the monarch.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The private message from Kim Jong Un to Her Majesty The Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee is in line with standard practice of receiving messages from countries with whom we have diplomatic relations".

It comes after the Queen last September sent Jong Un her best wishes in a message to mark his nation’s National Day.

Her note said: "As the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future".

Former US President Barack Obama, acknowledged the Queen's "grace and generosity", recalling how the monarch put him and his wife Michelle, 58, “at ease” on their first trip to see her.

Current US leader Joe Biden, and wife Jill, posted a video online where they wished the royal a "joyful Platinum Jubilee celebration".

"On behalf of the United States, congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on an unprecedented 70 years of service to the UK and Commonwealth and thank you for your friendship to the American people," Biden added.