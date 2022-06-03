Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court

A New York appeals court has upheld Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction and 23-year prison sentence, rejecting the former movie mogul's claim that the judge at his landmark #MeToo trial unfairly allowed women to testify about allegations that weren't part of the case.

Harvey Weinstein arriving at a Manhattan courthouse during his rape trial(file image). (Source: Associated Press)

The ruling by a five-judge panel in the state's intermediate appeals court affirmed one of the highest-profile verdicts to date in America's reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures - an era that began with a flood of allegations against Weinstein.

Weinstein's publicist, Juda Engelmayer, said he is reviewing his options and will seek to appeal the decision to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals.

"We are disappointed, but not surprised," Engelmayer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who took office in January while Weinstein's appeal was pending, said in a statement that prosecutors were "gratified by today's decision, which upholds a monumental conviction that changed the way prosecutors and courts approach complex prosecutions of sexual predators".

Weinstein, 70, was convicted in New York in February 2020 of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant, Mimi Haley, in 2006, and raping an aspiring actress in 2013. He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from actor Annabella Sciorra's allegations of a mid-1990s rape.

Weinstein is jailed in California, where he was extradited last year and is awaiting trial on charges he assaulted five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents Haley, Sciorra and another witness, said that she was "thrilled" Weinstein's conviction was upheld and that her clients' "many sacrifices for the cause of justice" were not in vain.

"Justice was done," Allred said. "But now I am also looking forward to the criminal prosecution of Mr Weinstein in Los Angeles, where I also represent alleged victims for whom charges have been filed."

Former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, who oversaw Weinstein's prosecution, said he has always had confidence in the strength of the case. He said he was confident that trial judge James Burke's rulings were fair and would be sustained on appeal.

"I am also grateful this decision by the appellate court fully credits the powerful testimony of the brave and strong survivors of Mr Weinstein's abuse," Vance said. "Today, they are one step closer to full closure of the legal process, which they deserve."