Australian journalist detained in China denied calls - partner

The partner of an Australian journalist detained in China for nearly two years said she is being denied contact with family and consular staff, and is in poor health due to a prison diet.

Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist. (Source: Associated Press)

Journalist Cheng Lei, an Australian who was born in China, was detained in August 2020 on charges of suspicion of sharing state secrets.

In March, she was tried in Beijing, but Australian diplomats weren't allowed inside the courtroom.

Since the trial, Chinese authorities have deferred announcing a verdict. Cheng, 46, had worked as a business journalist for the Chinese state broadcaster China Global Television Network.

Speaking about the case publicly for the first time in an interview with Australia's Sky News, Cheng's partner Nick Coyle said on Thursday he worried "big time" for her health and lack of outside contact.

Coyle told Sky News that her regular 30-minute consular video meetings have been suspended indefinitely, apparently due to China's tough coronavirus restrictions.

"I find that just totally unacceptable," Coyle said.

"These monthly consular visits have literally been what's kept her going for 20 months."

"She's been able to make no phone calls with anybody. She's had maybe three visits from her lawyer, just to prepare for the trial," Coyle said.

"She's had not one phone call with family, with her children. Nothing. Nada."

Cheng is the mother of two children who live in Australia, and her parents also live in Australia.

Coyle worked as chief executive of the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce in Beijing before leaving China due to fears he had for his safety.

He said Cheng had health issues and her condition was deteriorating due to an inadequate diet.

He said she once joked with him that his Starbucks coffee costs more than a week's worth of her food.

Nick Coyle, the partner of journalist Cheng Lei who has been detained in China. (Source: Associated Press)

"Fortunately, we're dealing with about the strongest person I know, mentally, emotionally, but there have been really difficult health challenges along the way," Coyle told Sky News.

Coyle said he still has no idea what Cheng is supposed to have done wrong. He said she wasn't even that interested in politics, instead, focusing on business.

"It doesn't make any sense to me," he said.

"It never has."

Her detention came during a time of deteriorating diplomatic relations between China and Australia.

At Cheng's trial in March, Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher told reporters outside the court that he'd been told he couldn't attend because the trial involved state secrets.

"This is deeply concerning, unsatisfactory and very regrettable," Fletcher said at the time.

"We can have no confidence in the validity of the process which is conducted in secret."

Australia would continue to advocate for Cheng's rights Fletcher said at the time.

After the trial, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the verdict would be announced at an unspecified later date.

Because the trial involved state secrets it was held in a closed session, she said, despite the fact that Cheng and her defence lawyer were present.

China does not recognise dual citizenship and Chinese-born defendants are often not afforded the same treatment as other foreign nationals, particularly when facing espionage charges.