Soaring price, willing buyers may blunt EU's Russian oil ban

The European Union’s groundbreaking decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy the petroleum, industry experts say.

Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in Brussels. (Source: Associated Press)

European Union leaders agreed late on Monday (local time) to cut Russian oil imports by about 90% over the next six months, a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago.

The 27-country bloc relies on Russia for 25% of its oil and 40% of its natural gas, European countries that are even more heavily dependent on Russia had been reluctant to act.

EU heads of state hailed the decision as a watershed, but analysts were more circumspect.

The ban applies to all Russian oil delivered by sea. At Hungary’s insistence, it contains a temporary exemption for oil delivered by the Russian Druzhba pipeline to certain landlocked countries in Central Europe.

In addition to retaining some European markets, Russia could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other customers in Asia, even though it will have to offer discounts, said Chris Weafer, chief executive at consulting firm Macro-Advisory.

“Now, for the moment, that’s not financially too painful for Russia because global prices are elevated. They’re much higher than last year,” he said.

“So even Russia offering a discount means that it’s probably selling its oil for roughly what it sold for last year also.”

He noted that “India has been a willing buyer” and “China’s certainly been keen to buy more oil because they’re both countries who are getting big discounts on global market prices”.

Still, Moscow has traditionally viewed Europe as its main energy market, making Monday's decision the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine.

“The sanctions have one clear aim: to prompt Russia to end this war and withdraw its troops and to agree with Ukraine on a sensible and fair peace,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba estimated the ban could cost Russia tens of billions of dollars.

“The oil embargo will speed up the countdown to the collapse of the Russian economy and war machine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that his country will be pressing for more sanctions, adding that “there should be no significant economic ties left between the free world and the terrorist state.”

A destroyed car lies next to an apartment building damaged by a missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Simone Tagliapietra, an energy expert and research fellow at the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, called the embargo “a major blow”.

Matteo Villa, an analyst at the ISPI think tank in Milan, said Russia will take a pretty significant hit now but cautioned that the move could eventually backfire.

“The risk is that the price of oil in general, goes up because of the European sanctions," he said.

"And if the price goes up a lot, the risk is that Russia starts to earn more, and Europe loses the bet.”