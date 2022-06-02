Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes

Source: Associated Press

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree on Wednesday outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, continuing the government’s anti-vaping policy.

Vaping.

Vaping. (Source: TVNZ)

Mexico had already prohibited imports of the devices since at least October. And even before that, consumer protection and other laws had been used to discourage sales.

Despite the decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid under the table or online domestically.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell lashed out at industry claims that vaping is safer than smoking, calling it “a big lie”.

The government’s own figures estimate that at least 5 million Mexicans have tried vaping at least once.

WorldNorth AmericaHealth

Popular Stories

1

One person wins $6.3 million in Lotto Powerball draw

2

Meth laced MDMA tablet found in NZ for first time

3

Auckland flatmates shot at while eating dinner

4

Mama June Shannon loses custody of reality star Honey Boo Boo

5

Dunedin woman converts old Honda into electric vehicle

Latest Stories

Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes

Auckland flatmates shot at while eating dinner

Review suggests police more likely to harm non-Pākehā

Dunedin woman converts old Honda into electric vehicle

NSW urges cat owners to keep them home to protect wildlife

Related Stories

4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge

Niue administers expired Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

Mourners say goodbye to Texas shooting victim and her husband