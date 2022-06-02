Mama June Shannon loses custody of reality star Honey Boo Boo

Mama June Shannon has lost custody of Honey Boo Boo.

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson with her mother, Mama June Shannon. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 42-year-old reality star is mother to Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 16, Anna, 27, Lauryn - also known as Pumpkin - 22, and Jessica, 25 from previous relationships and now her teenage daughter will reportedly be placed in the care of her older sister Lauryn following a lengthy trial, according to The US Sun.

Court documents obtained by The Sun read: "It is in the best interest of the child that the plaintiff is awarded sole custody".

The outlet went on to claim that Mama June - who shot to fame alongside her family on the reality series 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' back in 2012 - will have to pay US$800 per month (NZ$1235) in child support until Honey Boo Boo turns 18 and that any "visitation between the defendant [June] and the minor [Alana]" will be at the discretion of Lauryn.

Since the cancellation of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2017, Mama June has gone on to star in her own show From Not to Hot and although the show has "not been renewed for a new season", she is said to earn US$25,000 (NZ$38,603) per month dependent upon "production and endorsements" and that "certain income is disability in the amount of US$1,015 (NZ$1567) per month.

Honey Boo Boo has reportedly been living with her older sister since 2019 since June allegedly abandoned her family to go on holiday with then-boyfriend Geno Doak back in 2020 and the court's final decision comes just hours after it emerged that June had reportedly married boyfriend Justin Stroud in secret back in March 2022.

According to Us Weekly, Mama June tied the knot with her 34-year-old partner at a courthouse in Georgia, after less than a year of dating.

The same month they got wed, the pair had been spotted ring shopping in Alabama.

Just recently, Mama June gushed over how serious their relationship was getting.

She said: "We've known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months."