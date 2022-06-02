Legal experts weigh in on Depp-Heard verdict

A jury has found both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other on Thursday.

Amber Heard reacts, with her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft at right, as the verdict is read in the courtroom (Source: Associated Press)

Heard was awarded US$2 million (NZ$3.1 million) while Depp's claim was worth US$10 million (NZ$15.4 million).

But New York matrimonial and family law attorney Brent Ward says there were "some inconsistencies in the verdict".

"Johnny Depp's basis of knowledge is what Amanda (Amber) Heard said to that publication was false and malicious. Yet Johnny Depp's lawyers spoke out about her actions being false and malicious, and they found that to be true, too. So there may be some what I call post-trial motions, which is what you call judgement, notwithstanding the verdict, and say, 'judge, this can't hold' what the evidence has provided. The jury could not have concluded this way," Ward said.

The verdicts bring an end to a televised trial that Depp had hoped would help restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle that offered a window into a vicious marriage.

Throughout the proceedings, fans who were overwhelmingly on Depp's side lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats. Spectators who couldn't get in gathered on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever they appeared outside. Ward believes that played a role in the verdict.

"Johnny Depp won the trial of public opinion when you read the information that's out there. But also, juries are a cross-section of the community. So whatever the population was prone to do, the jury was pronto to do too," he said.

San Francisco-based attorney Warrington Parker says while Depp was awarded considerably more money, that's not what gave him the victory.

"Johnny Depp's main return from this verdict is reputational gain," Parker said.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse". His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

The jury found in Depp's favour on all three of his claims relating to specific statements in the 2018 piece.

While public opinion was factored, Ward also believes that Depp came out as more believable than Heard.

"Well, I think that Johnny Depp took numerous steps to enhance his believability. He came forward and admitted his drug use, admitted his alcohol use, admitted that he was a difficult person," Ward said.

In the trial, Depp also spoke of the physical abuse he endured from Heard.

"(He) got in front of that jury and said, I was abused. And I think, you know, as I recall, it is a mostly male jury. And I think that a number of them could have said no man would get up in front of the whole world and say he was beat up by his wife unless it was true," Ward said.

He called it a risky strategy, but the said that the audiotape of Heard criticising him was the turning point.

"She didn't sound like a victim there. She sounded like an abuser challenging him to dare go forward with this. And I think that to me and all the evidence I heard, that was the most pro Johnny Depp piece of evidence. And I think that could have carried the day with the jury."

Parker shares that opinion.

"I don't think you can lose sight of the fact that this was very much to his advantage to paint Amber Heard in this way in order to win his defamation lawsuit," Parker said.