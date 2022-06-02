Dunedin Hospital closes to visitors due to Covid number strain

Dunedin Hospital's wards will be closed to all visitors from 6pm due to the strain of Covid-19 on the health system.

Dunedin Hospital. (Source: Google Maps)

As of Tuesday, 24 patients were in the hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 50% from the same time last week.

Case numbers have persisted in the Southern DHB with 617 cases reported in the south today.

The Southern DHB said in a statement that the risk of Covid-19 was increasing.

"Due to an increased Covid-19 risk and pressure on hospital capacity, visiting restrictions are being tightened to protect our vulnerable patients," the statement said.

"We understand that this will be distressing for patients and their families, and we thank you for your patience and understanding. We appreciate you supporting our health care team to keep our community safe."

Visiting would still be allowed on compassionate grounds and people should contact the ward for further information.

Patients to the Emergency Department and Outpatients were still allowed one support person, though it was dependent on which area a patient attended.

The DHB said it would provide a further update when restrictions eased.

