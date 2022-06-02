Curious cougar corralled in empty California classroom

Source: Associated Press

A quick-thinking custodian safely confined a curious cougar in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school on Thursday morning (NZT), authorities said.

A a mountain lion after it entered an empty high school classroom in Pescadero, California.

A a mountain lion after it entered an empty high school classroom in Pescadero, California. (Source: Associated Press)

The custodian was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile mountain lion was spotted, said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

No students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said.

"The mountain lion casually walked through campus and decided to go into an English classroom," he said.

"The custodian acted quickly and managed to shut the door behind it."

Acosta said the animal, estimated to be about 18kg, appeared "lost and scared".

The US Fish and Wildlife Service was called to humanely remove the big cat and return it to its natural habitat, officials said.

Pescadero is a small coastal community about 56km south of San Francisco.

