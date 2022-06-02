Auckland flatmates shot at while eating dinner

A group of Auckland flatmates are lucky to be alive after a shooter opened fire on their home as they ate dinner.

Abinesh Kumar outside his flat. (Source: RNZ / Nick Truebridge)

By Nick Truebridge for rnz.co.nz

In the early evening on Wednesday night, a gunman pulled up outside the Manukau flat on Albert Road.

Abinesh Kumar described seconds of terror as five bullets whizzed over his head while he sat on his bedroom floor tucking into a meal.

His dinner last night could have been his last meal - the window of his room in his flat was littered with several bullet holes.

Had he been standing, he could be dead.

Kumar's flatmates called out to take cover as the bullets breached windows and walls.

"I was sitting inside my room but my phone was charging so I was sitting down there, luckily I didn't stand up because the bullet was going straight. Once I stand up [my flatmate] told me we've had a gun shot here, the neighbours coming out...by the time we came out they were gone.

"The other guy in the other room he started shouting...I was lucky sitting down and eating the food."

That flatmate, the man shouting to take cover, appeared to have been injured by bullet fragments.

"The other guy was shot, he was scratching his stomach... he was sitting in the other room," Kumar said.

Kumar's flatmate has three wounds around his left hip where a gnarly purple and blue bruise was developing.

A third flatmate said the injured flatmate rushed to alert him after realising those loud bangs were in fact gun shots directed at their flat.

"I was sleeping, I don't know anything but this one wake me up, I was asleep and he heard the sound of the bullet and he wake me up."

Kumar said he was not associated with gangs and worked in construction - his flatmates had similar jobs.

Armed police stood out front guarding the scene and Kumar appeared shaken as he watched officers combing the property.

"Scary man, good at the moment but it could kill someone. Lucky we were all down otherwise, normally that time I walk in my room, lucky I was sitting down."

Five bullets were fired through the bedroom window. (Source: RNZ / Nick Truebridge)

Police Counties Manukau area commander Jill Rogers said in a statement it was extremely lucky police were not dealing with a homicide inquiry after the incident.

Police called it callous and reckless behaviour.

There were three other incidents on Wednesday night that police said were connected to gang violence - a shooting in Takanini and two fires; one in Onehunga and one in Pakuranga.

Police said people should expect to see a larger police presence in Counties Manukau.