Two more Russian soldiers jailed over Ukraine war crimes

Ukraine has identified more than 600 Russian war crime suspects in the International Criminal Court's largest ever investigation.

A volunteer helps a man leaving his home in a building damaged by an overnight missile strike, in Sloviansk, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukraine has started prosecuting around 80 of the suspects. Two more Russian soldiers have now been jailed for 11-and-a-half years in Ukraine's second largest war crimes trial since the Russian invasion started.

Russian servicemen Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov were charged with violating the laws and customs of war over the shelling of civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region on the first day of the Russian attack on Ukraine. They both stood trial in a court in Ukraine's Poltava region and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Earlier this month, a court in Kyiv sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for fatally shooting a Ukrainian civilian in the first war crimes trial since Russia invaded.

It comes as Russian forces have seized half of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The city is key to Moscow's efforts to quickly complete the capture of the industrial Donbas region.

"The city is essentially being destroyed ruthlessly block by block," mayor Oleksandr Striuk said.

He said heavy street fighting continues and artillery bombardments threaten the lives of the estimated 13,000 civilians still sheltering in the ruined city that once was home to more than 100,000.

It's impossible to track civilian casualties amid the round-the-clock shelling, Striuk said, who believes that more than 1500 residents have died of various causes since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Evacuation efforts from Sievierodonetsk have been halted because of shelling.

"Civilians are dying from direct strikes, from fragmentation wounds and under the rubble of destroyed buildings, since most of the inhabitants are hiding in basements and shelters," Striuk said.

Electricity to the city has been cut off and people need water, food and medicine, the mayor said.

"There are food supplies for several more days, but the issue is how to distribute them."

At least three people were killed and six more wounded overnight in a Russian missile strike on the city of Sloviansk, west of Sievierodonetsk, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

A school was among several buildings damaged. A crater marked the road between two apartment buildings heavily pockmarked by shrapnel.

Blood smeared the floor and stairwell of one building.

In neighbouring Luhansk, two people were killed and four were wounded by shelling, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said.