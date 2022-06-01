'Like a bomb going off': Tornadoes wreak havoc on Kāpiti Coast

Residents are describing moments of terror as they experienced tornadoes hitting their properties on Wednesday.

Roger and Mavis Smith. (Source: RNZ / Angus Dreaver)

There was chaos on the Kāpiti Coast on Wednesday after two tornadoes ripped through, tearing roofs off houses, knocking down trees and damaging gardens and outdoor furniture.

It is believed five properties in Waikanae Beach have been damaged, with at least two families spending the night elsewhere, after a storm tore into the coastal community.

A second tornado hit nearby Otaihanga half an hour later, demolishing a sleepout and damaging other structures.

Roger Smith and his wife, Mavis, had just got home when chaos struck just after 11am.

"All of a sudden there was a huge bang and our two bifold doors flew open and the gust of wind that blew in was unbelievably strong. It was like a bomb going off," Smith said.

"Everything was blown off everywhere including inside the garage. Everything fell down.

"We managed to fight the two doors closed again and locked them."

A person knocking at the door alerted them to some serious damage.

"We went outside and half our roof was gone, the tiles were gone, the fence was gone and we just fell apart then."

With a large chunk of their roof gone, the couple planned on spending the night with friends.

The tornado came from the west and tore a path through their garden.

A roof damaged after a tornado struck the Kāpiti Coast. (Source: Supplied / Roger Smith)

Over the road Lily Richardson was home with her twin baby daughters, Madison and Mia - one of whom was sick - when all hell broke loose.

The tornado, which was preceded by a hailstorm, was a terrifying experience, she said.

It slammed into her place, ripped gapping holes in the roof in two places and sent the trampoline into the neighbours' property knocking over their eight-burner gas barbecue.

She hid down beside the couch with her daughters.

A second tornado in Otaihanga around half an hour later damaged several properties and brought down trees.

It comes just a few weeks after 20 properties were written off and many others damaged when a much larger tornado ripped through nearby Levin.

