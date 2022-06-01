K-pop stars in White House visit after Ardern-Biden meeting

K-pop megastars BTS attended the White House press briefing ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden to celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

They spoke about inclusion and their devastation "by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes."

Said Suga: "It's not wrong to be different. The equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences."

BTS did not take questions from the journalists.

Their appearance at the White House came on the same day that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with Biden.

In the meeting, Biden said he wanted to pick Ardern’s brain on combatting gun violence and extremism.

Pacific stability was also a key point on the agenda, Ardern said.