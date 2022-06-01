Depp-Heard defamation trial: What is the jury considering?

Source: Associated Press

After a six-week trial, a civil jury in Virginia is deliberating defamation claims by Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial has featured lurid testimony with explicit details about the movie stars' short and volatile marriage. But what is the case really about? And what will the jury need to decide?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. (Source: Associated Press)

Depp's lawsuit

Depp filed a US$50 million defamation suit against Heard, alleging that a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post damaged his reputation and hurt his career. In the article, Heard described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp is not mentioned by name in the article, but his lawyers argued that it was clear she was referring to Depp, given that she had publicly accused him of domestic violence during their 2016 divorce proceedings.

Heard's lawyers said most of the article focuses on public policy on domestic violence and that she had a First Amendment right to weigh in on that subject. They also maintain that Depp did in fact abuse Heard.

Abuse allegations

During the trial, Heard has described more than a dozen specific instances when she says Depp abused her, including her allegation that he sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fuelled rage. Depp has denied any physical or sexual abuse, and says Heard concocted the claims to destroy his reputation. He's also claimed that she physically attacked him on multiple occasions.

The jury's job

The seven-member jury must decide if two passages and the headline of the article are defamatory. The jury verdict form gives jurors instructions on how to determine that, including by asking them whether the statements were about Depp, were false and had a defamatory implication about him.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp, awaiting verdict, joins Jeff Beck on stage

Because Depp is a public figure, Heard can only be found guilty of libel if the jury decides that she acted with “actual malice,” meaning that she either knew what she wrote was false or that she acted with reckless disregard for the truth. Heard's lawyers told the jury Depp's libel claim must fail if Heard suffered even a single incident of abuse.

Heard's lawsuit

Heard filed a US$100 million counterclaim against Depp after his former lawyer called her allegations a hoax. The counterclaim has received less attention during the trial, but Heard's lawyer told jurors it provides an avenue for the jury to compensate Heard for the abuse Depp inflicted on her by orchestrating a smear campaign after they split up.

The jury verdict form asks the jury to decide if Depp's former attorney, acting as an agent for Depp, made or published three statements that were about Heard, were false and were seen by someone other than Heard. The jury must also decide if Depp's attorney made the statements with actual malice.

EntertainmentCrime and JusticeNorth America

Popular Stories

1

'There's a chance' - Keven Mealamu on winning NZ boxing title

2

Woman caught drink driving waiting to pick up grandkids from school

3

Man in his 30s dies in Clevedon workplace incident

4

Human leg found on Australian highway may belong to pedestrian

5

South Island cave closed to protect, study peculiar spider

Latest Stories

Christchurch arena: Cost of Te Kaha could rise by up to $150m

Pharmac: Govt accepts improvement needed to drug-buying agency

Ardern gifts Kauri bowl, Swanndri dog jackets to Biden

Brown admits 'some issues' in Warriors camp after Lodge report

'Astronomical' ticket prices at Lord's slammed before first Test

Related Stories

Glee star fired from US dance show over 'flirty' messages

NRA boss trolled by comedian over 'thoughts and prayers'

K-pop stars in White House visit after Ardern-Biden meeting

Canadian region decriminalising some drugs for 3 years