Video shows Mona Lisa smeared with cake after bizarre protest

Source: Associated Press

A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth.

The Paris prosecutor's office has said that the 36-year-old man was detained following Sunday's incident (local time) and sent to a police psychiatric unit. An investigation has been opened into the damage of cultural artefacts.

Videos posted on social media showed a young man in a wig and lipstick who had arrived in a wheelchair. The man, whose identity was unknown, was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery to slack-jawed guests.

The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci wasn't damaged.

Security guards were filmed escorting the wig-wearing man away as he called out to the surprised visitors in the gallery: "Think of the Earth! There are people who are destroying the Earth! Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That's why I did this."

Guards were then filmed cleaning the cake from the glass. A Louvre statement confirmed the attack on the artwork involving a "patisserie".

The 16th-century Renaissance masterpiece has seen a lot in its over-500 years in existence.

The painting was stolen in 1911 by a museum employee, an event which increased the painting's international fame. It was also damaged in an acid attack perpetrated by a vandal in the 1950s, and has since been kept behind glass.

In 2009, a Russian woman who was angry at not being able to get French citizenship threw a ceramic cup at it, smashing the cup but not harming the glass or the painting.

WorldUK and EuropeArts and Culture

Popular Stories

1

Fair Go: Farmer told not to wear $318 boots in sheep yard after they fall apart

2

Inflation and food waste: How do the two go together?

3

Residents near Rotorua stream told to prepare to evacuate

4

Watch: Motorists struggle through Mount Maunganui flooding

5

Snoop Dogg ditches NZ shows among mass cancellations

Latest Stories

Presence of China, US in Pacific 'reality' of region - Robertson

Covid-19: Another member of PM's delegation in US tests positive

WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

Reports of gunshots outside Christchurch pub - police

Video shows Mona Lisa smeared with cake after bizarre protest

Related Stories

Russians, Ukrainians fight block-by-block in eastern city

Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelensky visits

$11.5m Superyacht sinks in England after dramatic blaze

Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle