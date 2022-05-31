Christchurch birthing unit to stay open for another year

A popular Christchurch primary birthing unit will remain open for another year after considering a closure.

A protest march that ended outside St George's has been among efforts to try and save the birthing unit.

Midwives and parents reacted strongly against the potential closure of St George's Hospital's birthing facility, handing over a 30,000-signature petition in April.

Chief executive Blair Roxborough then extended the decision timeframe and was scheduled to inform staff of the decision this afternoon.

Petition organiser and midwife Sheena Ross told RNZ this morning she was anxiously awaiting the announcement.

She said primary birthing services should be increasing their capacity, not reducing them.

Among those who signed the petition were former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and his wife, Gemma.

New Zealand College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said if St George's closes, there will be no primary birthing facility in Christchurch city.

The Canterbury District Health Board will open a new birthing unit next year and another unit opened yesterday in Selwyn.

