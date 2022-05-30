Wife of former Wellington Phoenix player Ulises Dávila dies

Australian football is in shock after the sudden death of Macarthur FC captain Ulises Dávila's wife Lily.

Ulises Davila and wife Lily. (Source: Twitter/mfcbulls)

The Bulls issued a brief statement on Monday confirming Lily's death and expressing the club's sorrow.

"The club would like to express its heartfelt condolences to Uli, Uli Jnr and the extended family during this difficult time," the statement read.

Several other A-League Men's clubs have since shared their shock and grief at the news via social media including recently crowned champions Western United.

The Wellington Phoenix said they were saddened to hear the news.

"Uli & his whānau will always be a part of ours," the club wrote on Phoenix.

"We would like to send our deepest condolences to Uli & his family during this tough time."

Davila has become a hugely popular figure since arriving in the ALM in 2019 with the Wellington Phoenix.

The Mexican spent two seasons with the New Zealand-based club, sharing the 2021 Johnny Warren Medal with Sydney FC's Milos Ninkovic after recording 12 goals and five assists with the Phoenix in the 2020-21 campaign.

Davila joined Macarthur on a three-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 season before being appointed captain soon afterwards.

He scored seven goals in a season disrupted by injury and Covid-19 as the Bulls missed out on the finals.