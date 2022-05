The discovery of a suspicious item on a Mount Maunganui street saw roads cordoned off for a time on Monday.

Waimarie Street. (Source: Supplied)

Police said the item was found on Waimarie St.

While officers "assessed the situation", Totara St and Hewletts Rd were cordoned off.

The main cordons have now been lifted police said in an update around 3pm.

However, there still remains a police presence and some cordons around the port. Police are asking people to follow directions of emergency services.