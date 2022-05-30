Coroner acknowledges delay of inquest into suspected suicide

The inquest into the suspected suicide of a Palmerston North Hospital mental health ward patient eight years ago has begun, with the coroner acknowledging the delay in the matter reaching a hearing.

Shaun Gray. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

By Jimmy Ellingham of rnz.co.nz

Shaun Gray, a 30-year-old father of one, died on 16 April 2014.

An inquest into his death started in Palmerston North on Monday morning.

Before the first witness was called Coroner Matthew Bates said some of the delay was unavoidable, but "all of it is regrettable".

"My hope is by reaching this point we can find some answers to exactly what has occurred."

Bates is the third coroner to oversee the case.

Gray's death was followed a month later by that of fellow ward patient Erica Hume, 21.

Subsequent reviews found the ward not fit-for-purpose. A new one is under construction.

Bates read to the court a summary of the matter.

On 15 April 2014 Gray went to his Palmerston North pharmacy to collect his prescription medication and daily dose of methadone, a drug used to ease people away from addiction of other substances.

He was upset the pharmacist said they couldn't give him a takeaway dose.

Early in the afternoon Gray sent a text to his mother saying he'd "had enough".

She contacted health authorities, who said they were about to pick up Gray.

Gray subsequently collapsed and was taken to Palmerston North Hospital's emergency department.

He resisted treatment and was aggressive, saying he'd overdosed on various drugs.

The next morning Gray said he was having suicidal thoughts and was taken to the mental health ward's high-needs unit. Later that day Gray was found unresponsive.

Members of Gray's family are present in court, although family spokesman, Shaun's brother Ricky, has said they won't be asking questions during, nor playing an active role, in the hearing.

He has said they are unhappy about a decision the coroner made concerning the way a key witness would give evidence.

The coroner told Gray family members they were welcome to take part anytime they wished, and acknowledged their grief.

"This process can bring back some of the feelings that you've experienced."

Concerns about medication

The summary read by the coroner said that when Gray was admitted to the high-needs unit questions were raised by staff about the level of triazolam he was prescribed.

Triazolam is used to help sleeping difficulties.

He was prescribed 0.625 milligrams, but staff thought the decimal point must have been displaced and the proper dose was 0.0625mg. Gray was able to show the higher rate was correct.

A doctor, who has interim name suppression, gave evidence about how he was in 2013 asked to review the prescribing practices of Dr Sarz Maxwell.

At the time, she worked for the MidCentral District Health Board. She prescribed Gray's medication.

Among its requests, MidCentral asked the doctor if Maxwell's prescribing practices were at significant variance to standard New Zealand practice, and if there was international evidence to support high doses.

The doctor told MidCentral he wasn't able to do such a review, but thought a formal inquiry should happen because it appeared Maxwell was prescribing high doses to patients.

He raised the possibility Maxwell was seeing more difficult or unstable patients, and sought the opinion of Dr Jeremy McMinn, a consultant psychiatrist and addiction specialist at Capital and Coast District Health Board.

McMinn wrote to the doctor in June 2013, saying there appeared to be "significant variance" in the doses Maxwell prescribed.

Maxwell had cited one patient as benefiting from high doses, but that patient was subsequently sent to prison, where authorities thought the drugs he was prescribed could kill him.

McMinn found it unlikely Maxwell was seeing particularly high-needs patients. He said he'd prescribed high doses of methadone three times in six years and every time regretted it.

McMinn thought the matter should be referred to the Medical Council.

The doctor had no further involvement in the process.

Maxwell was from the United States and was practising in New Zealand under a provisional arrangement.

The inquest continues.