Tear gas, crowd trouble as Champions League final in Paris delayed

Police deployed tear gas on supporters waiting in long lines to get into the Stade de France and security struggled with fans desperate to see the Champions League final that was delayed by 37 minutes on Sunday NZT.

Liverpool supporters hold up their match tickets after having their entry into the Stade de France stadium for the Champions League final delayed. (Source: Associated Press)

Angry Liverpool fans held in the lines were seen hanging onto railings and heard shouting: "Let us in. We've got tickets."

There were many instances of fans breaking through security and attempting to get into the stadium. The Associated Press saw two fans - one was wearing Liverpool attire - wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three more fans were seen evading stewards and sprinting through the concourse and into the bottom level of the stadium. Others climbed the fences instead.

Supporter Colm Lacey saw "children crying, people trapped" outside the entrances.

"People started jumping the queue, then they ripped the gate open and then there was a push," Lacey said.

Police officers with batons and riot shields ran from gate to gate to prevent pockets of fans forcing their way into the stadium without showing tickets. One policeman collapsed to the ground and had to be helped by other officers. Officers used tear gas on Liverpool fans on repeated occasions.

One Liverpool fan kissed his ticket and looked to the sky after finally getting through security.

The scenes were reminiscent of the chaos outside Wembley Stadium before the European Championship final last year between England and Italy.

There were long lines of Liverpool fans still outside the stadium when there was 40 minutes to kick-off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, about 15 minutes before the scheduled kick-off of 9pm local time (1900 GMT), an announcement was made that there would be a delay, blaming the late arrival of fans to the stadium. It was greeted by jeers inside the stadium, given those fans had already endured long queues.

“We’ve been stood at this gate since 6.15,” Liverpool fan Angela Murphy told AP through a fence. "I’ve got really bad asthma and I’ve been tear gassed twice. I’m really struggling.”

Asked what provoked the tear gassing, Murphy replied: “Nothing, we’re stood here. There was nothing. It’s just been horrendous. We have been well behaved.”

Liverpool supporter Joe Moorcroft complained about being treated like animals.

“It’s a disgrace. We’ve seen this before, it’s a risk to health,” he said. “We’ve seen this and it’s going to happen all again. I feel it now. They threw tear gas in the fans.”

UEFA said it was “sympathetic to those affected” and it announced an urgent review by French police and authorities along with the French Football Federation.

“In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles,” UEFA said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick-off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access. As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick-off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.”

Liverpool wants a formal investigation.

“We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced,” the club said in a statement. “This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.”

The game eventually started at 9.37pm local time.