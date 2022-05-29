Police inaction moves to centre of Texas shooting probe

The actions - or more notably, the inaction - of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers have become the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A large teddy bear is placed at a memorial in front of crosses bearing the names of the victims killed in this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: Associated Press)

The delay in confronting the shooter - who was inside the school for more than an hour - could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.

The attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead in a fourth grade classroom was the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, and for three days police offered a confusing and sometimes contradictory timeline that drew public anger and frustration.

By Saturday (NZT), authorities acknowledged that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help while the police chief told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway at Robb Elementary School. Officials said he believed the suspect was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms and that there was no longer an active attack.

The chief's decision - and the officers' apparent willingness to follow his directives against established active-shooter protocols - prompted questions about whether more lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, and who should be held responsible.

"In these cases, I think the court of public opinion is far worse than any court of law or police department administrative trial," said Joe Giacalone, a retired New York police sergeant.

"This has been handled so terribly on so many levels, there will be a sacrificial lamb here or there."

As the gunman fired at students, law enforcement officers from other agencies urged the school police chief to let them move in because children were in danger, two law enforcement officials said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not been authorised to talk publicly about the investigation.

One of the officials said audio recordings from the scene capture officers from other agencies telling the school police chief that the shooter was still active and that the priority was to stop him. But it wasn't clear why the school chief ignored their warnings.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who at a news conference earlier in the week lauded the police for saving lives, said he had been misled about the initial response and promised there would be investigations into "exactly who knew what, when, who was in charge" and what they did.

"The bottom line would be: Why did they not choose the strategy that would have been best to get in there and to eliminate the killer and to rescue the children?" Abbott said.

The Uvalde School District police chief, Pete Arredondo, decided that the group of officers should wait to confront the assailant, on the belief that the active attack was over, according to Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crisis ended shortly after officers used keys from a janitor to open the classroom door, entered the room and shot and killed Ramos.

Arredondo could not be reached for comment, and Uvalde officers were stationed outside his home, but they would not say why.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said of the shooting: "Too much violence. Too much fear. Too much grief."

He was delivering a keynote address to graduates at the University of Delaware when he touched on the tragedy.

"Let's be clear: Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died."

The president said that "we cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer."

He called on “all Americans at this hour to join hands and make your voices heard, to work together to make this nation what it can and should be".